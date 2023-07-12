N. Korea fired unspecified ballistic missile from Pyongyang area to waters off its east coast

AMN/ WEB DESK

North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile from the Pyongyang area to waters off its east coast, South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff confirmed. The launch was also reported by Japan’s military.

The launch comes after North Korea made complaints over US military activities. According to Korean Central News Agency, North Korea has accused the United States of illegally flying over the economic zone eight times and warned of counter-action. Meanwhile, South Korea, the United States, and Japan have been holding joint and trilateral military exercises aimed at deterring any North Korea military threat.