Myanmar junta kills 14 in Sagaing Massacre

AMN/ WEB DESK

Myanmar junta troops killed 11 civilians and three resistance fighters in Yinmabin Township, Sagaing Region, on Friday, according to a media report.

Troops stationed in Yinmabin town raided Sone Chaung village before dawn on Saturday, beheaded three Bo Tun Tauk People’s Defense Force members, who were guarding the village.

According to the Resistance Group, Junta troops then killed 11 male villagers.

Pro-junta Telegram channels released the same names as reported by the Resistance Group but Junta channels said they were all resistance fighters.