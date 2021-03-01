Myanmar: 18 people killed as police, armed forces unleashed force on protestors

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 18 people were killed today in Myanmar as police and armed forces unleashed force on the protestors demanding restoration of civilian government and release of the deposed State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The office of the High Commissioner of UN Human Rights organisation said in a statement today that it has received credible information that at least 18 people have died and more than 30 wounded due to use of force against peaceful demonstrations.

The deaths occurred as a result of live ammunition fired into crowds in Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku. Tear gas and stun grenades were also used in various locations.

Condemning the escalating violence against protestors in Myanmar, it called upon the military to immediately halt the use of force against the peaceful protestors.

The spokesperson of the UN Human Rights office said that over 1000 individuals have been arbitrarily arrested in the last month including 85 medical professionals, 7 journalists and students on Sunday who were present during the demonstrations. It called upon the military government to immediately release all those arbitrarily detained, including members of the democratically elected government.

The US embassy in Myanmar has called the targeting of civilians by the military government as ‘abhorrent’. The US embassy statement said that it is heartbreaking to see the loss of so many lives in Myanmar. People should not face violence for expressing dissent against the military coup.