Muzaffarpur shelter home case: CBI tells SC no evidence of murder of girls

Skeletons found were not of inmate girls

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

The CBI has informed Supreme Court that there was no evidence of murder of children at the Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar. The agency told the top court that forensic investigation disregarded the two recovered skeletons.

These have been found to be that of a woman and a man.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde accepted the status report of the CBI. It also allowed two officers to be relieved from the investigation team.

Attorney General KK Venugopal was appearing for the probe agency. He said, investigation was done on rape and sexual assault allegations and charge sheets have been filed before the courts concerned. He added that the children, who were alleged to be murdered, were later traced and found to be alive.

He said that CBI has investigated cases of 17 shelter homes in Bihar and charge sheet has been filed in 13 of them. Meanwhile, in four cases the preliminary inquiry was conducted and later closed as no evidence was found.