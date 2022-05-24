FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mutual cooperation, inclusive Indo Pacific Region a shared goal of all Quad countries: PM Modi at Quad Summit

Tokyo

The Quad Leaders’ Summit has begun here today with participation of all members. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida are participating in the meeting.

In his opening remarks at the Summit, Mr Modi said that Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. He added that today, Quad’s scope has become extensive. He said the mutual trust and determination of Quad nations is giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers. Mr Modi stressed that at the Quad level, with mutual cooperation, a free, open, and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged. He called it the shared goal of all Quad countries.

Mr Modi also congratulated Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and extended his best wishes for winning the elections. He said the Australian Prime Minister’s presence there 24 hours after taking the oath reflects the strength of Quad’s friendship and his commitment towards it.

The Quad Summit will provide an opportunity to take stock of the progress made so far on Quad’s initiatives and also give guidance for the future. The leaders will review progress of Quad initiatives, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance for future collaboration. Prime Minister Modi will also have a series of bilateral meetings with the leaders.

Prime Minister Modi’s first bilateral engagement today will be with US President Joe Biden. The multifaceted India-US relationship has acquired momentum, has depth, and is diversified. Both nations’ long-standing cooperation in diverse areas, ranging from trade, defence, security, climate, education, and energy is on an upward trajectory. There is a regular exchange of visits and dialogue which is not limited to the bilateral agenda, but also includes issues of regional and global importance. The Prime Minister’s meeting with President Biden will mark a continuation of these high-level dialogues and provide guidance and vision to take the relationship forward. In the bilateral meeting with the Australian Prime Minister, the two leaders would review the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. Mr Modi will also meet his Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of the Summit. Japan is among India’s most important partners. This meeting between the two Prime Ministers will be an opportunity to carry forward the high-level engagement between the two countries as also to advance bilateral cooperation agenda.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Yesterday, Mr Modi engaged with the Japanese business community and the Indian diaspora.

