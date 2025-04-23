Muslim Organisations condemn terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam

Demand swift justice for perpetrators

AMN / WEB DESK

Several prominent Muslims’ organisations have strongly condemned the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. The brutal assault occurred while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance was visiting New Delhi.

In a statement, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) President Syed Sadatullah Husaini expressed deep sorrow over the attack. “The loss of innocent lives, including foreign tourists, is profoundly heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their grieving families,” he said.

Mr. Husaini stressed that there could be no justification for such a heinous act, calling it “completely inhuman” and deserving of “absolute and unequivocal condemnation.” He also demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice and face the harshest punishment under the law.

President Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Arshad Madani has also strongly condemned the cowardly and terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the families of the victims and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. He stated that those who kill innocent people are not human—they are beasts. There is no room for terrorism in Islam. Terrorism is a cancer that contradicts Islam’s policy of promoting peace. It is essential for every believer to raise their voice against it.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind considers criminal acts, especially those based on religion, to be a cause of destruction for the country and its peace and security. While this heinous act by terrorists is causing great concern, at the same time, the common people of Kashmir are also expressing their hatred and disapproval of this terrorist act. The condemnation of such acts from the mosques indicates that the common people of Kashmir desire to promote peace and harmony in the region. It shows that the spirit of brotherhood, compassion, and unity is strong and alive in their hearts irrespective of their religions. This also indicates that the government will have the full support of the Kashmiri people in maintaining law and order.

Maulana Madani said that it is wrong to give this tragedy a religious color. Among the deceased was not only a Muslim, but according to the reports coming from there, during the attacks, local people risked their own lives to save many tourists and took the injured to the hospital. After the attack, no official assistance arrived for a while, and there were no vehicles available to transport the injured. In such a situation, local residents came out of their homes and saved the lives of many people who were under attack, putting their own lives at risk to get the wounded to nearby hospitals.

Welfare Party of India WPI has strongly condemned the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Party General secretary Dr SQR Ilyas in a statement said “This cowardly attack clearly highlights the ongoing security challenges in the region and raises serious questions about the effectiveness of the existing security measures.”

He expressed deep concern that the attack took place despite the presence of such a large number of security forces, which is a very serious matter. This shows the failure of the Central Government to ensure the safety of tourists and locals. The Central Government’s claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir prove hollow after such attacks.

Dr. Ilyas demanded that the central government immediately and effectively fill the security vacuum and restore law and order in the region. Furthermore, he said that the central government’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir had not yielded the desired results but had only increased tension and instability in the region.

He demanded that a thorough and transparent investigation be conducted into the attack so that the real perpetrators could be identified and brought to justice, so that peace and normalcy could be restored in the region.

Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan, President of the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (Registered), also strongly denounced the attack. In a statement on the social media platform X, he said, “I condemn the terrorist attack on civilians, especially tourists. It is a heinous crime and a stain on the image of Kashmir and its people. I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the innocent victims and urge the security forces to swiftly bring the culprits to justice.”

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) echoed these sentiments, describing the act as “an attack on humanity.” In its statement, SIO offered its deepest condolences to the victims and their families and called for severe punishment for those responsible. It also stressed the need for accountability, highlighting the grave security and intelligence failures that enabled such a tragedy in a conflict-prone area.

The SIO further condemned the communal angle being promoted by certain media outlets in the aftermath of the incident. “Such narratives only serve to fuel communal hatred, deflect attention from systemic failures, and deepen societal divisions,” the organisation said.