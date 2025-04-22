AIMPLB sends strong message to government at Save Waqf Conference

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

On the call of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), several Muslim and non-Muslim organisations on Tuesday came together at a massive “Waqf Bachao Sammelan” (Save Waqf Conference) at capital’s Talkatora Stadium. The conference witnessed the participation of thousands of people from Delhi and the nearby regions.

Representatives from Sikh, Dalit, and other minority groups also participated and extended their support.

Speakers at the conference said that the current government at centre is misleading the people by saying this law is in the interest of Muslims and in the interest of poor Muslims, but the reality is that the current government wants to seize the endowment lands by creating hatred in the country. “By enacting the Waqf Act, the government has highlighted its communal mentality, but we will continue to oppose this law through our peaceful struggle” said President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said that we need to further strengthen our unity. There may be differences between us on the basis of sect and faith, but we have to limit this to our schools and everyone has to move forward with unity for this fight. He said that our non-Muslim brothers and people of other religions are also with us, our strong fight will win. Today our scholars have come to this conference wearing sherwanis, tomorrow if necessary; they will also come wearing shrouds. Today they have a watch in their hands, tomorrow if necessary; they will not hesitate to wear handcuffs.

He said that the people of the government say that the Waqf Act has nothing to do with religion, so why have religious restrictions been imposed? It is said that the purpose of the Waqf Act is to help the poor, but we ask that you tell us any points or aspects that can benefit the poor. This law is in no way in favor of the poor. We have to protest, this is our democratic right, but the protest should be peaceful. People want to infiltrate our ranks and destroy peace and order, but we have to be careful about it.

Addressing the gathering, AIMPLB Vice President and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind President, Syed Sadatullah Husaini, pointed to the presence of people from multiple faiths on stage and said, “The central government’s intent behind this law was to divide us, but it has instead brought Hindus and Muslims closer together.”

AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi took a jibe at PM Modi over his Saudi Arabia visit, saying the prime minister should ask the Crown Prince if “Medina is built on Waqf land”.

“PM Modi is visiting Saudi Arabia, where he will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, warmly exchanging greetings like ‘Ya-Habibi’. Upon returning to India, he will urge the people to identify Muslims by their clothing,” he said addressing the gathering.

The AIMIM chief also claimed that Waqf exists in all Muslim countries, be it a “kingdom or democracy”, and that the BJP’s assertion that Waqf provisions did not exist in the Muslim nation was a “lie”. “Someone from the BJP said in the Parliament that this particular Muslim country does not have Waqf… I want to tell PM Narendra Modi that during his visit to Saudi Arabia, he should ask the crown prince if Medina is built on Waqf land. Waqf exists in every Muslim country, be it a democracy or a kingdom,” he said.

Speaker after speakers said that by enacting the Waqf law, the government has highlighted its sectarian mentality, but we will continue to oppose this law through our peaceful struggle.

Those present on the occasion include President AIMPLB Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary of the Board Maulana Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Syed Saadatullah Hussaini, Vice President of the Board and Ameer of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Maulana Asghar Ali Imam Mehdi Salafi, Shia religious leader Maulana Kalbe Jawad, Sajjada Nashin of Khwaja Ajmeri Dargah Hazrat Maulana Sarwar Chishti, Muhammad Suleman, President of Indian Union Muslim League, Christian leaders AC Michael, Muhammad Shafi, Vice President SDPI, Ravi Shankar Tripathi, Sardar Dayal Singh and others.

Modi government at the Center had presented the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 in Parliament, but after opposition from the opposition, it was sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). The chairman of the JPC was Jagdambika Pal. After several meetings in different states, the bill was approved with 14 amendments. After which the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. After this, President Draupadi Murmu also gave her ascent, after which it became a law.