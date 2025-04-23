Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

AIMPLB Halts Waqf Protest Campaign in Solidarity with Victims of Kashmir Terror Attack

Apr 23, 2025

AMN

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has temporarily paused its ongoing protest campaign against new Waqf Act in Solidarity with Victims of Kashmir Terror Attack

AIMPLB has issued a condolence statement saying it has decided to temporarily pause its ongoing protest programs. As a mark of solidarity with the bereaved families, the Board has suspended its campaign against the controversial amendments to the Waqf Act for three days.

Dr. SQR Ilyas, National Convener of the Majlis-e-Amal for the Protection of Waqf under the AIMPLB, said in a statement that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 28 people and left 20 others critically injured, is deeply tragic and strongly condemnable. Therefore, the Board has decided to suspend its protest programs under the Waqf Protection Campaign for three days as an expression of mourning and sympathy for the victims’ families.

Dr. Ilyas issued a circular to the campaign’s state and district conveners, instructing them to immediately pause all campaign activities for the next three days. He clarified that the campaign will resume as usual after this period.

