Lights off protest against Waqf Amendment Act evokes wide response across India

May 1, 2025

The AIMPLB’s appeal had a wide impact in many big cities of the country including the capital Delhi too. It remains to be seen what will be the next step of the board.

By Ashfaq Qayamkhani

As per the appeal of All India Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB) in protest against Waqf Amendment Act, people across the country, especially Muslim homes, settlements and establishments, switched off lights from 9 pm to 9:15 pm on 30 April and expressed their solidarity with the board’s appeal.

According to reports coming from various states of the country, Muslims switched off electricity in their homes and businesses and expressed their collective and united pride.

According to reports received from Bihar, West Bengal, UP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and other states, darkness prevailed in all cities, towns and Muslim settlements due to the lights being switched off. The board’s appeal had a wide impact in many big cities of the country including the capital Delhi too. AIMPLB has expressed gratitude towards people who have shown solidarity with cause of community by switching off their lights. It remains to be seen what will be the next step of the board.

