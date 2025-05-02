Haj 2025 Takes Off: SpiceJet Begins Flights from Gaya, Srinagar, More

R. Suryamurthy

SpiceJet today commenced its Haj 2025 operations, marking the beginning of the sacred pilgrimage for thousands of Indian devotees. The airline flagged off its inaugural flight from Gaya to Medina, the first of 45 scheduled flights in the initial phase of its Haj operations.

This year, SpiceJet will connect four key Indian cities – Gaya, Srinagar, Guwahati, and Kolkata – directly to Medina and Jeddah. The first phase of flights will run until May 29, 2025, with services from Guwahati to Medina starting on May 3, Srinagar to Medina on May 4, and Kolkata to Jeddah commencing on May 16. The return journey for pilgrims is scheduled between June 13 and July 11, 2025.

Demonstrating the significance of this operation, SpiceJet is facilitating the travel of approximately 15,500 pilgrims in 2025, an 18% increase compared to the 13,000 carried in the previous year. The airline highlighted that Haj operations are a substantial revenue generator. In 2024, SpiceJet operated 102 Haj flights from seven Indian cities, generating a revenue of INR 209 Crore.

To enhance the comfort and capacity for pilgrims, SpiceJet has inducted two wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft, each accommodating 324 passengers. These aircraft will serve the routes from Srinagar and Guwahati to Medina, and from Kolkata to Jeddah. A 189-seater Boeing 737 aircraft will operate on the Gaya-Medina route.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, expressed the airline’s commitment, stating, “It is an honour for SpiceJet to once again play a meaningful role in facilitating the sacred Haj pilgrimage. Every year, we strive to make this journey smoother and more comfortable for thousands of pilgrims. Our continued participation in this important operation reflects our deep commitment to serving communities across the country with care, efficiency, and dedication. We wish all Haj pilgrims a safe and blessed journey.”

SpiceJet, recognized as a leading low-cost carrier in India, operates a fleet of Boeing 737s and Q-400s, with a significant presence in regional connectivity through the UDAN scheme