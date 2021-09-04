Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar to Head new Government in Afghanistan

Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar

WEB DESK

A new Government is likely to be formed in Afghanistan today. According to reports, the Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid told in Kabul that the announcement about the formation of the new government will now be made on Saturday.

The co-founder of Taliban Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is likely to be the head of the Government.

Mufti Inamullah Samangani, a senior official in the Taliban’s information and culture commission, said that deliberations have already been held on the new government and the cabinet.

Agency reports quoting Taliban sources have said that the group’s top religious leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada will be the Afghanistan’s supreme authority. The move comes days after the United States fully withdrew its troops and ended two decades of war.

Meanwhile, Amrullah Saleh, who was vice-president in the Ashraf Ghani government, has said that the Taliban have blocked access to aid in Panjshir. Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai in a statement has asked the Taliban and the resistance front in Panjshir to stop the fighting and resolve their issues through talks.

A few dozen protesters have reportedly gathered outside the presidential palace in Kabul, urging the Taliban leadership to uphold women’s rights.