MP Govt will Pay Attention to Industrial Sickness, says CM Dr Yadav at Regional Industry Conclave

Adani Group announces investment of more than Rs. 3 thousand crore in Gwalior

By Andalib Akhter

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that entrepreneurship development is possible with favorable conditions. Addressing the Regional Industry Conclave in Gwalior today CM said that this city has been a major center in terms of industry and investment. Chief Minister said that efforts were made to get money for the workers of Hukum Chand Mill situated in Indore which had been pending for several years.

” The problems of other sick industrial units would also be solved by the government. The problem of JC Mill in Gwalior will also be solved on the lines of Hukum Chand Mill” said CM.

Chief Minister said that administrative humility along with favorable policies and environment will play a significant role in the development of industries in the state. Efforts are being made to establish industrial units with a positive attitude.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav inaugurated 47 new industrial units in the state at total investment of Rs 1586 crore with a single click. These will provide employment to 4752 persons. Land allotment letters were also provided to 5 industrial units on the stage, while a total of 268 units will be allotted land parcels in due course which will provide employment to 6600 persons. Eight district level Industry Facilitation Centers of Gwalior-Chambal district were inaugurated. These centers have been started in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Datia, Guna and Ashoknagar

Dr. Yadav said that we get inspiration to work for good governance, karma and religion from the life of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

Mr. Karan Adani of Adani Group said Adani Group will start two new industrial units in Guna and Shivpuri in the state. A cement grinding unit will be started in the defence sector at a cost of Rs 2500 crore in Shivpuri and a cement grinding unit will be started in Guna at a cost of Rs 500 crore. A jacket manufacturing unit will also be started in Badarwas which will provide employment to a large number of women. These manufactured jackets will go to every corner of the world.

Reliance Group Vice President Mr Vivek Taneja said that the group is planning to invest in biogas and energy generation sector in Madhya Pradesh. Tropilite Foods Private Limited MD Mr Puneet Davar informed about the investment intention of Rs 100 crore which will provide employment to about 500 women. Representatives from Mexico and Zambia also participated in the conclave.