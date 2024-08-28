Govt approves 12 new industrial smart cities under National Industrial Corridor Development Programme

Staff Reporter

Union Cabinet has approved twelve new greenfield industrial smart cities under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme to transform the country’s industrial landscape.

Addressing media after the Cabinet meeting in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, the combined estimated investment in these industrial areas will be 28 thousand 602 crore rupees. He said these projects will create ten lakh direct and up to 30 lakh indirect jobs.

The projects span across ten states and are strategically planned along six major corridors. These are Khurpia in Uttrakhand, Gaya in Bihar, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Dighi in Maharashtra, Orvakal and Kopparthy in Andhra Pradesh, Palakkad in Kerela, Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan, and Agra and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal to conduct e-auctions for 730 Private FM channels in 234 new cities. The move aims to boost local content in the mother tongue and create new employment opportunities. Briefing media in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, the decision will take the FM radio to uncovered tier 2 and tier 3 cities. He said this project will focus on local talent.

The estimated reserve price for this auction is over 784 crore rupees. Under this, 32 new private FM channels will be auctioned in Uttar Pradesh, 22 in Andhra Pradesh, 20 in Madhya Pradesh, 19 in Rajasthan, 18 in Bihar, 11 in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu each, 13 in West Bengal and six private FM channels in Assam. Many of the approved cities are in Aspirational districts and left-wing extremist-affected areas and will further strengthen government outreach in these areas. It will also create new employment opportunities.