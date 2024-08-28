PM chairs 44th PRAGATI Interaction, reviews seven key projects spread across 11 states & UTs

STAFF REPORTER

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired the meeting of the 44th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and State governments. It was the first meeting of PRAGATI in the third term of the Narendra Modi Government.

In the meeting, seven significant projects were reviewed including two projects relating to road connectivity, two rail projects and one project each of the Coal, Power and Water Resources sectors. The cost of these projects totalled more than 76 thousand 500 crore rupees. The projects relate to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Goa, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Delhi.

During the meeting, Mr. Modi emphasized the fact that every official in the government must be sensitized. He said that the delay in projects not only leads to cost escalation but also deprives the public of the intended benefits of the project. The Prime Minister said that the “Ek ped Maa ke Naam” campaign can help safeguard the environment while undertaking project development.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister also reviewed AMRUT 2.0 and public grievances related to the Jal Jeevan Mission. These projects together inter-alia address water issues in urban and rural areas. He emphasised that water is a basic human need and quality disposal of grievances at the district and state levels must be ensured by the state governments.

Mr. Modi advised Chief Secretaries to personally monitor the works under AMRUT 2.0 and States should make plans keeping in mind the growth potential and future needs of cities. He added that reforms in urban governance, comprehensive urban planning, urban transport planning, and municipal finance are critical needs of the hour, given the rapid urbanization in the country.

Mr Modi said that one needs to take benefit of initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to meet the growing energy needs of cities. Prime Minister also recalled that many of these aspects of urbanization and drinking water had been discussed in the Chief Secretaries Conference and the commitments given must be reviewed by the Chief Secretaries themselves.

Prime Minister further asked the Chief Secretaries and Secretaries of the Government of India to continue working on the Mission Amrit Sarovar programme. He said that the water catchment area of Amrit Sarovars should be kept clean and desilting of these water bodies should be taken up as per requirement with the involvement of the Village Committee.

Up to the 44th edition of PRAGATI meetings, 355 projects having a total cost of over 18 lakh crore rupees have been reviewed.