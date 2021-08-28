UP: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Hatching Conspiracies at Booth Level
MP: All schools to reopen in state from Sep 1 with 50% capacity

AMN / BHOPAL

Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that all schools including government and private will open in state from 1st of September with 50 per cent capacity.

State Government has decided that schools will open for the students of Class 6th to 12th from September 1 with 50 per cent students in all government and non-government schools of the state. Parent’s consent and strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines has been made mandatory. Vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff is also essential. Chief Minister has appealed to all the students and parents to ensure Corona Appropriate Behavior.

