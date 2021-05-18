US to share 80 million doses of Corona vaccine with world
Extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae weakens after crossing Gujarat coast
Lockdown restrictions ease in UK; All restaurants, bars, hotels, theatres and museums to reopen
Over 18 crore 44 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered to beneficiaries so far
US imposes new sanctions on Myanmar’s administrative body & high-ranking officials
WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC
Mother Dairy following DMS for loss accumulation rather than following profit making Amul

BY MADHU AGRAWAL

It is shocking that Mother Dairy is following footsteps of Delhi Milk Scheme (DMS) in becoming a loss-accumulator for public-exchequer rather than taking cooperative milk-sector giant Amul as its ideal role-model when Mother Dairy was in loss continuously in fiscal-years 2018-19 and 2019-20 when corona-crisis was not there till about end of fiscal-year 2019-20.

If public-sector Mother Dairy can also not be managed properly, then it should also be leased out to Amul like DMS even though Amul is still awaiting transfer of DMS as per bid-tender finalised way back on 27.11.2018 where Amul succeeded in tender at rupees 42.30 crores per annum against rupees 42.20 crores tendered by Mother Dairy for 30 years with 7-percent annual increase in lease amount.

Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying should urgently transfer DMS to Amul as per tender-conditions firstly to save public-exchequer burdened with more DMS losses, and secondly to professionally utilise 566 milk-booths on prime government-land scattered throughout Delhi presently being misused as private shops at behest of DMS officials. DMS started in the year 1959 having already piled up losses to tune of about rupees 1000 crores making central government to decide to hand it over to some market-leader. Union Finance Minister who announced disinvesting three public-sector banks (including IDBI Bank), one General Insurance Company and several other public-sector-undertakings should rather enrich public-exchequer rather than suffering losses from DMS by implementing tender-process to hand it over to Amul.

SPORTS

Women hockey team training to peak at right time: Midfielder Monika

KREFELD India Practice Matches Germany v India Picture: Waming Up Monika WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT FRANK UIJL ...

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

خبرنامہ

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

