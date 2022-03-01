Moscow warns against supplying weapons to Ukraine

WEB DESK

Russia’s foreign ministry has said those supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine will bear responsibility should they be used during Russia’s military campaign there.

The ministry added that the steps the European Union has taken against Russia will not be left without a harsh response.

EU agrees to finance arms delivery to Ukraine

The European Union agreed for the first time to jointly finance weapons deliveries to a third country to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said.

A number of European countries including Norway, Italy and Finland have announced they will provide arms to Ukraine.

Zelensky signs application for Ukraine’s membership in EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed an application for Ukraine’s membership in the European Union EU.

Ukrainian presidential press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“A historic document. An application for membership in the European Union, signed by the President of Ukraine in Kyiv on February 28, 22,” he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine was applying to join the EU under a special procedure.