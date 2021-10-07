MoS for Home Ajay Mishra briefs Amit Shah on Lakhimpur incident

New Delhi

Minister of State (MoS) in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Ajay Mishra on Wednesday met Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the violent incident that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri, his Parliamentary constituency, in which his son has been alleged to have mowed down four farmers and the UP Police registered an FIR against him.

A source close to the Minister of State (MoS) said, Mishra had sought time from Shah’s office and met him. “During the meeting for about an hour, Mishra briefed the Home Minister on the violent incident,” he said.

Noting that neither had he offered to resign nor he was asked for it, the source said, adding Mishra talked about “how opposition is conspiring to gain mileage by hitting out at BJP”.

MHA said the MoS first visited his first-floor office in the North Block and stayed there for about half-an-hour. “He left after doing a few official works.”

Police have registered a murder case against the MoS’s son Ashish Mishra and several others over the death of the farmers in the Sunday’s incident in Lakhimpur.