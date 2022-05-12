FreeCurrencyRates.com

MoS Darshana Jardosh inaugurates first-ever Mumbai edition of Gartex Texprocess India

AMN

Union Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh today inaugurated the first ever Mumbai edition of Gartex Texprocess India. Jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt India and MEX Exhibitions, the trade fair aims to accelerate technological advances in the Indian textile and garments industry through a showcase of innovative and competitively-priced products from over 120 exhibitors.

Impressed by the arrangements, Ms. Jardosh said, shows like GARTEX will enhance the spirit of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ in the field of Textile machinery manufacturing. Stating that textile sector contributes two percent of India’s GDP and about 15 percent of country’s export earnings, the minister said the textile sector is growing with the support of production linked incentive scheme for the Man Made Fabric -MMF-) segment and Technical Textiles, that aims to increase domestic manufacturing and generate employment.

She also congratulated the organisers for bringing together leaders of India’s Denim industry onto one platform to make GARTEX, India’s biggest and most comprehensive exhibition on Denims. The minister added that the exhibition provides an opportunity to domestic manufacturers to identify the right technology needed for the growth of Indian textiles.

The three day exhibition, being held at the Jio World Convention Centre will display innovations in textile and garment manufacturing machinery, denim, trimmings and screen-printing verticals. For the very first time in India, topics like flash dyeing of Indigo, Digital manufacturing, bio dyeing, and the Sustainability initiative by Levi Strauss will be discussed at ‘Denim Talks’ scheduled for Friday.

