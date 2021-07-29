More than three crore people vaccinated in MP

AMN
The COVID-19 vaccination crossed the three crore mark yesterday in Madhya Pradesh. The state has set a new record with vaccination of 10 lakh 34 thousand 384 people yesterday which is the highest in the country. With this, the total number of vaccinations in the state has gone up to three crore 98 thousand 663.
So far, Indore district is at the first place by administering 30 lakh 18 thousand 551 vaccines, Bhopal is at second place by administering more than 18 lakh vaccines while Jabalpur is at third place by administering more than 13 lakh 98 thousand vaccines.
State reported 11 new cases of the infection including three in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Sagar and one each in Balaghat, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Raisen.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for the new record of vaccination campaign.