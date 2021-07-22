More than 335,000 children made homeless in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province due to terror attacks: UNHCR

WEB DESK

More than 335,000 children have been made homeless in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province due to terror attacks, the UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, has said.

They make up almost half of the number of those forced to flee. The UNHCR says that more than 732,000 people have been displaced by the violence.

Thousands of families have sought refuge in the provinces of Nampula, Niassa and Zambézia due to the insecurity.

The UNHCR says more needs to be done to help these people but some of them are hard to reach.

Despite the efforts of the authorities and the humanitarian community, the needs of the displaced considerably outweigh the capacity for assistance available from the government and humanitarian agencies, it said in a statement.