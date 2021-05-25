More than 19 crore 85 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country so far

AMN

India has inched closer to another milestone of administering nearly 20 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses as nearly 24 lakh 30 thousand doses were given in the last 24 hours. Due to the emphasis on vaccination of people in the age group of 18 to 44 years, more than 19 crore 85 lakh doses have been administered in the country so far.

In the last 24 hours, around 12 lakh 55 thousand people in the age group of 18 to 44 years were given their first shot of the COVID vaccines.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that so far over 1 crore 18 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years have been given the first dose of the vaccine.

Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have so far administered the first dose of the COVID vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

The Centre is continuously reviewing and monitoring the vaccination programme at the highest level as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19. The liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 vaccination has come into force from the 1st of this month under which people in the age group of 18 to 44 years are also being vaccinated.