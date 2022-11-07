Morbi Bridge Collapse tragedy: Gujarat HC takes suo moto cognizance

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

Gujarat high court took a suo moto cognizance of the Morbi Bridge Collapse tragedy today. A division bench of the Gujarat High Court, headed by Chief Justice Aravind Kumar has sought a status report from the government within a week regarding the action taken so far in the wake of the incident.

The court has also asked the State Human Rights Commission to submit a separate report. The matter is now listed on 14th November.

More than 130 people lost their lives after the collapse of a cable suspension bridge on Machchu River in Morbi on 30 th October.