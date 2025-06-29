Monsoon reaches Delhi, covers entire country 9 days before expected date

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jun 29, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The monsoon has covered the entire country today, nine days before the normal date. Director General of India Meteorological Department, IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, the southwest monsoon has covered the entire country against the expected date of 8th of July.  He said that the monsoon has also arrived in the national capital Delhi and the city will receive light to moderate rainfall over the next two days.  

Dr Mohapatra  said, the monsoon is in good condition and expects very good rainfall activity over Central India starting from Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Northwest India. Dr Mohapatra said, heavy to heavy rainfall activity is also likely over Central India and Northwest India in the next two days.

