In Mann ki Baat PM Modi Highlights Social Security and India’s Progress across Sectors

BISHESHWAR MISHARA / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest Mann Ki Baat address on Akashvani, today emphasized the growing reach of social security and India’s broader strides in public welfare, health, environmental action, and cultural resurgence.

Citing an International Labour Organisation (ILO) report, he noted that over 64% of India’s population is now benefiting from one or more social protection schemes — a dramatic leap from 2015, when fewer than 25 crore people had such coverage. Today, nearly 95 crore Indians are under some form of social security, which Modi called a “portrait of social justice.”

He highlighted India’s success in eliminating trachoma, a major eye disease, declaring it a result of coordinated efforts under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Jal Jeevan Mission. He said this achievement reflected the power of sustained grassroots efforts and cleanliness drives.

Reflecting on the dark period of the 1975 Emergency, Modi marked its 50th anniversary as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas, praising the resilience of citizens who upheld democracy despite suppression of civil liberties, attacks on judiciary, and torture of dissenters. He reminded the nation to remain vigilant to protect constitutional values.

Speaking of International Yoga Day, Modi noted enthusiastic participation worldwide, with over 3 lakh people performing yoga in Visakhapatnam alone, and 2,000 tribal students showcasing 108 Surya Namaskars. He said the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health” reflects the essence of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Modi also spoke of ongoing religious pilgrimages — Kailash Mansarovar, Amarnath Yatra, Jagannath Rath Yatra — as reflections of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, emphasizing how thousands voluntarily serve pilgrims through food stalls, water points, and medical camps.

He spotlighted Bodoland in Assam as an emerging sports hub, where the Bodoland CEM Cup has drawn participation from over 70,000 players, including many girls — a symbol of change and unity.

On cultural preservation, the Prime Minister hailed the GI tag granted to Meghalaya’s Eri silk, also known as Ahimsa silk, which is produced without harming silkworms. This, he said, reflects India’s respect for nature and traditional heritage.

Championing women-led development, Modi highlighted women of Telangana’s Bhadrachalam, who have transitioned from agricultural laborers to entrepreneurs, producing millet-based biscuits and low-cost sanitary pads. He also praised Suma Uike of Madhya Pradesh, whose journey from a self-help group to running a Didi Canteen and therapy center epitomizes empowerment.

Modi shared India’s cultural diplomacy through the display of Buddha relics in Vietnam, where over 1.5 crore people visited the relics. He said this showcased Buddha’s enduring global influence and India’s soft power.

On World Environment Day, Modi applauded efforts like Ramesh Kharmale’s greening of Junnar Hills, and Ahmedabad’s Million Tree Mission, including SindoorVan — a memorial forest for Operation Sindoor martyrs. He also lauded Maharashtra’s Patoda village for becoming carbon-neutral through solid waste and water treatment systems.

Modi concluded by saying that individual efforts, when adopted collectively, can drive significant national transformation.