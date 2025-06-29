Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi hails grassroots green initiatives, calls ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ movement for future generations

Jun 29, 2025

Sudhir kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlight the growing environmental consciousness across the country, highlighting individual and community-led efforts to protect nature and promote sustainability.

Speaking in the 123rd episode of his monthly radio programme, ‘Mann ki Baat’, PM Modi said that several inspiring initiatives were shared with him on the occasion of World Environment Day, reflecting a rising spirit of environmental responsibility among citizens.

“This month, we all celebrated World Environment Day. I received thousands of your messages. Many people told me about those friends who had set out alone to save the environment, and then the whole society joined them. This contribution of everyone is becoming a great strength for our earth,” PM Modi said.

He shared the inspiring story of Ramesh Kharmale from Pune.

“When people take rest at the end of the week, Ramesh Kharmale and his family set out with a pickaxe and a spade. Do you know where to? Towards the hills of Junnar. Be it sunshine or a steep climb, their ascent does not stop. They clear bushes, dig trenches to retain water and sow seeds. They dug 70 trenches in just two months,” he said.

“Ramesh Kharmale has made many small ponds and planted hundreds of trees. He is also getting an Oxygen Park built. The result is that birds have started returning here, and wildlife is getting a new breath,” he added.

The Prime Minister also lauded a large-scale campaign in Gujarat.

“Another beautiful initiative for the environment has been seen in Ahmedabad city. Here, the Municipal Corporation has started the ‘Mission for Million Trees’ campaign. The target is to plant lakhs of trees. A special aspect of this campaign is ‘Sindoor Van’. This forest is dedicated to the bravehearts of Operation Sindoor. Sindoor saplings are being planted in the memory of those brave people who have sacrificed everything for the country,” he said.

