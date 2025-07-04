Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Monsoon in Himachal Pradesh: 69 dead, 246 roads blocked, alerts issued till July 9

Jul 4, 2025

AMN

Since the arrival of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 20, heavy rainfall has continued unabated. Incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides have severely affected normal life across several parts of the state. The Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall today, and an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 5 to July 9.

Akashvani Correspondent reports that in the past 24 hours, Pachhad in Sirmaur district recorded the highest rainfall at 133 millimetres. Apart from this, Barsar in Hamirpur district received 92 millimetres, Jubbarhatti near the capital Shimla recorded 59, while Una district registered 55 millimetres of rainfall. Meanwhile, traffic remains disrupted on 246 roads across the state. Additionally, 404 power transformers and 784 drinking water supply schemes have been affected, causing significant water and electricity shortages for the public. So far, 69 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, 110 people have been injured, and 37 are still reported missing. In view of the forecast of continued heavy rainfall till July 9 and the possibility of floods in several districts, the Meteorological Department has appealed to people to stay away from rivers and streams, avoid unnecessary travel, and strictly follow the instructions issued by the administration.

