IMD forecasts light showers with thunderstorms in Delhi

AMN

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy Rainfall at isolated places of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Coastal Karnataka, East Rajasthan, Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh today. Similar conditions are likely to prevail over Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha and South Interior Karnataka. The weather agency has predicted that isolated places of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat State, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand are expected to witness heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that Delhi will experience a partly cloudy sky and encounter very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning today.