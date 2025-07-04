Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Chhattisgarh govt plans to install over 5,000 mobile towers

Jul 4, 2025

AMN

Chhattisgarh government plans to install more than 5,000 mobile towers, particularly in tribal dominated Surguja and Bastar regions. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai directed officials to accelerate the installation of mobile towers and fibre optic networks, particularly in remote and underserved regions such as Bastar and Surguja. The directions were issued during a high-level review meeting of the state’s Electronics and Information Technology Department in Raipur yesterday. Mr Sai reaffirmed the state’s commitment to digital transformation, calling electronics and information technology a key pillar in the vision of ‘Viksit Chhattisgarh 2047’, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ roadmap. The Chief Minister said, in order to ensure governance that is efficient, transparent and accessible, it is essential to strengthen digital infrastructure across the state. He said, Under e-District 2.0, the government will expand its current 85 online services and cover 250 more offline services soon under it, enabling citizens to access key schemes and facilities from home. The CM also directed officials to upgrade the State Data Centre to Tier-III standards for enhanced digital reliability.

