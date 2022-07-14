Monkeypox: Centre rushes high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala

AMN

The Centre has rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures in view of the confirmed case of Monkeypox in the Kollam district of the state. The Central team to Kerala comprises experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control, Dr. R. M. L. Hospital, New Delhi and a senior official from the Ministry of Health along with experts from the Regional Office of Health, Kerala.

Union Health Ministry said, the team will work closely with the State Health Departments and take stock of the on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions. The Ministry said, the government is taking proactive steps by monitoring the situation carefully and coordinating with states in case of any such possibility of outbreak occurs.

Monkeypox can cause a range of signs and symptoms. While some people have mild symptoms, others may develop more serious symptoms and need care in a health facility. Those at higher risk for severe disease or complications include people who are pregnant, children and persons that are immunocompromised.

The most common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. This is followed or accompanied by the development of a rash which can last for two to three weeks. The rash can be found on the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, eyes, mouth, throat, groin, and genital and/or anal regions of the body. The number of lesions can range from one to several thousand. Lesions begin flat, then fill with liquid before they crust over, dry up and fall off, with a fresh layer of skin forming underneath.

Symptoms typically last two to three weeks and usually go away on their own or with supportive care, such as medication for pain or fever. People remain infectious until all of the lesions have crusted over, the scabs fallen off and a new layer of skin has formed underneath.

Anyone who has symptoms that could be monkeypox or who has been in contact with someone who has monkeypox should call or visit a health care provider and seek their advice.