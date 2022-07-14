FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jul 2022 07:45:47      انڈین آواز

Monkeypox: Centre rushes high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Centre has rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures in view of the confirmed case of Monkeypox in the Kollam district of the state. The Central team to Kerala comprises experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control, Dr. R. M. L. Hospital, New Delhi and a senior official from the Ministry of Health along with experts from the Regional Office of Health, Kerala.

Union Health Ministry said, the team will work closely with the State Health Departments and take stock of the on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions. The Ministry said, the government is taking proactive steps by monitoring the situation carefully and coordinating with states in case of any such possibility of outbreak occurs.

Monkeypox can cause a range of signs and symptoms.  While some people have mild symptoms, others may develop more serious symptoms and need care in a health facility. Those at higher risk for severe disease or complications include people who are pregnant, children and persons that are immunocompromised.

The most common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. This is followed or accompanied by the development of a rash which can last for two to three weeks. The rash can be found on the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, eyes, mouth, throat, groin, and genital and/or anal regions of the body. The number of lesions can range from one to several thousand. Lesions begin flat, then fill with liquid before they crust over, dry up and fall off, with a fresh layer of skin forming underneath.

Symptoms typically last two to three weeks and usually go away on their own or with supportive care, such as medication for pain or fever. People remain infectious until all of the lesions have crusted over, the scabs fallen off and a new layer of skin has formed underneath.

Anyone who has symptoms that could be monkeypox or who has been in contact with someone who has monkeypox should call or visit a health care provider and seek their advice.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Pranavi leads by three shots as Seher falters in the 2nd round of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Pranavi Urs carded 2-over 71 and with an aggregate par 138 for 36 holes,  extended lead ...

Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy advance to quarterfinal of Singapore Open Badminton

AMN Ace Indian shuttler P. V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and H. S. Prannoy today advanced to the quarterfinals of ...

Women’s Hockey World Cup India outplay Japan 3-1 to finish 9th

Harpal Singh Bedi Navneet Kaur led the charge as India overpowered formidable Japan 3-1, to finish 9th in t ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart