Mohan Bhagwat Stresses Swadeshi, Self-Reliance as Pillars of India’s Future

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday stressed that Swadeshi and Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) are not just economic principles but the foundation of India’s future strength.

Delivering a lecture at the RSS centenary series “100 Years of Sangh’s Journey: New Horizons” at Vigyan Bhavan, Bhagwat said India must frame its economy in a way that engages with the world freely, without bowing to external pressure.

“Self-reliance does not mean closing doors to imports. The world is interdependent and trade will always continue. But Swadeshi means we should not import goods that we already produce or can easily manufacture. Importing such items hurts our local vendors,” he explained.

His remarks came on a day of heightened global trade tension, as US President Donald Trump’s new 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods took effect. Linking his message to this challenge, Bhagwat underlined that Swadeshi is about voluntary global participation, not compulsion.

The RSS chief also invoked India’s civilisational ethos of inclusivity and restraint. “Bharat has always chosen restraint, even helping those who once caused harm. Ego creates enmity, but beyond ego lies Hindustan,” he said.

On social harmony, Bhagwat stressed the need to end divisions based on caste and identity. “If someone’s caste is the first thought after seeing them, that mindset must go. Crematorium, water and temples are for everyone without discrimination,” he stated.

He further highlighted the Hindu worldview of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the belief that the world is one family — and said the Sangh’s aim is not recognition but to inspire Indian society to elevate the country to a position that can influence global change.

Bhagwat also praised overseas shakhas for preserving discipline, family values, and community service across three generations of Hindus.