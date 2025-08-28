PM Modi embarks on four-day visit to Japan & China

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a four day visit to Japan and China tonight. In his departure statement, Mr Modi expressed confidence that his visits to Japan and China would further India’s national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development.

The Prime Minister is visiting Tokyo for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. He said that focus will be on shaping the next phase in India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past eleven years.

He added that Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and he would endeavor to give new wings to collaboration, expand scope and ambition of India- Japan economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and Semiconductors. He stated that the visit will also be an opportunity to strengthen civilizational bonds and cultural ties that connect the people of the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi said that from Japan, he will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. He said India is an active and constructive member of SCO. He said India remains committed to working with the SCO members to address shared challenges and deepen regional cooperation. He said he looks forward to meeting President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.