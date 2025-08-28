Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

No rift with BJP says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Aug 28, 2025
SUDHIR KUMAR

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, RSS, Chief Mohan Bhagwat today said the there is no rift between the RSS and the BJP. He said Sangh can give advice on any issue, but the final decision will be taken by the BJP.

Briefing media in New Delhi, he said that Sangh is having good coordination with the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. He said, BJP and RSS can differ in opinion, but their objectives are in sync. Rejecting Opposition allegations that the BJP functions under the RSS’s directions, Mr Bhagwat asserted that the RSS only offers suggestions but never interferes in government affairs. He emphasised that decision-making is the prerogative of the party.

