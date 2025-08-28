India and Japan Deepen Special Strategic and Global Partnership Across Key Sectors

India and Japan share a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Relations between the two countries have a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties. They are two of Asia’s leading democracies and among the top five world economies. India-Japan relations were elevated to ‘Global Partnershipʼ in 2000, ‘Strategic and Global Partnershipʼ in 2006, and ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnershipʼ in 2014. Regular Annual Summits have been held between India and Japan since 2006.

The two countries share values, trust, and a strategic outlook on several issues. Bilateral relations between the two countries have expanded steadily over the last decade and now cover trade and investment, defence and security, technology and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges, along with discussions on regional and global challenges.

India-Japan bilateral trade stood at 22.85 US billion dollars during the financial year 2023-24. Japan has been a key ally in India’s economic growth, with foreign direct investment from Japan exceeding 43 billion US dollars between 2000 and 2024, making it India’s fifth largest source of foreign investment.