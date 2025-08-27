Northern Railway Cancels 45 Trains, Short-Terminates 25 Amid Heavy Rains in Jammu

AMN

Northern Railway Train has cancelled 45 trains and short-terminated 25 trains due to heavy rains in the Jammu region. Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said that the decision has been taken for the security of passengers.

Talking to the media in New Delhi today, Mr Upadhyay said that the help desk has been established at Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Pathankot and New Delhi railway stations. He also informed that helpline numbers have been issued for the convenience of passengers. The helpline for Jammu is 7888839911 and for Delhi is 97176387751.

Ambala Railway Division Cancels Trains Amid Rising Water Levels

The Ambala Railway Division has cancelled many trains in view of the rising water level in rivers and streams in the plains after heavy rains in the mountains.

Senior Commercial Manager of Ambala Railway Division, Naveen Kumar, said that all trains going to Jammu have been cancelled due to sudden floods in Jammu and Pathankot.

He said that in such a situation, help desks have been set up to avoid inconvenience to the people, and their ticket money is being refunded.