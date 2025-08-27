Cabinet Approves Multi-Tracking Projects for Four States, New Rail Line in Kutch

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today approved multi-tracking of three projects benefitting Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar and Assam and one new rail line to connect far-flung areas of Kutch, Gujarat.

These initiatives will provide connectivity and improve travel convenience, besides reducing logistic costs and decreasing dependence on oil imports. The projects will contribute to lower CO2 emissions and support sustainable and efficient rail operations.T hese will also generate direct employment for about 251 lakh human-days during its construction.

The proposed new line will provide connectivity to the far-fetched area of the Kutch region. It will add 145 route km and 164 track km to the existing railway network in Gujarat with an estimated cost of 2526 crore rupees. The completion timeline of the project is 3 years. Besides promoting tourism in Gujarat, the new rail line will help in the transportation of salt, cement, coal, clinker and bentonite. The strategic importance of the project is that it will provide connectivity to the Rann of Kutch. Harappan site Dholavira, Koteshwar temple, Narayan Sarovar and Lakhpat fort will also come under the rail network as 13 new railway stations will be added, benefiting 866 villages and about 16 Lakh population.