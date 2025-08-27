Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Demographic changes in border areas directly affect security of the country: Amit Shah

Aug 27, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that demographic changes in border areas directly impact the security of the country and its borders. Mr Shah said this while addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Vibrant Villages Programme workshop here on Tuesday.

He said that the vibrant villages program was started by the Modi Government to stop migration from border villages and achieve 100 per cent saturation. The Minister said that the Vibrant Villages Programme is boosting employment by promoting infrastructure, preservation and promotion of culture and tourism in border villages. He highlighted that after implementing the Vibrant Villages Program in Arunachal Pradesh, the population in many border villages has increased.

The Minister stated that the Vibrant Villages Programme is based on three key points. These are preventing migration from border villages, ensuring that every citizen of border villages receives cent per cent benefits of central and state government schemes, and developing the villages into strong tools to strengthen border and national security. Mr Shah said, the villages identified early under the Vibrant Villages Programme in a few years will prove to be very significant tools in the security of our country and its borders.

