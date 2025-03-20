Modi Govt faces mounting challenges as NDA partners raise concerns over Waqf Bill

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has enjoyed relative ease during his past two terms with minimal opposition from his allies, may soon face mounting challenges as NDA partners in Bihar raise concerns over the Waqf Bill.

Although no ally has officially voiced objections to the Bill, several have privately shared their reservations with senior leaders.

The three Bihar constituents—JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), and Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM)—generally support the Bill as part of the ruling coalition. However, one member expressed privately, “We are in government, but we have some reservations over the Waqf Bill.” This remark reflects the growing discomfort among the allies.

Another leader from the ruling alliance stated, “I don’t support this Waqf Bill. If my party doesn’t issue a three-line whip, I will oppose the Bill when it’s introduced in this session of Parliament.” The leader also questioned the urgency of bringing the Bill forward.

Meanwhile, southern ally Telugu Desam Party has supported waqf bill.

The All India Personal Law Board on Monday strongly opposed the Waqf Bill, warning the government that passing the controversial legislation could spark nationwide resistance similar to the backlash seen with the CAA and the anti-farm laws.

Several opposition parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK, and other allies, have voiced similar opposition to the Bill.

At this critical juncture, the NDA government is walking a fine line, and any misstep could disrupt the fragile political balance.