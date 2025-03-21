Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to boycott Nitish, Naidu, Iftar, Eid parties

These people are supporting the government against constitution of the country, while remaining silent on the oppression and injustice done to Muslims for the sake of power: Maulana Arshad Madani

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind led by Maulana Arshad Madani has decided to boycott all social programs such as Iftar, Eid Milan, and other gatherings hosted by leaders such as Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, as a symbolic protest.

JuH chief Maulana Arshad Madani said that those who call themselves seculars are silent on the oppression and injustice being done to Muslims and are part of the current government, now Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind will not only avoid such people as a symbolic protest but will also not participate in their programs, even iftar, Eid Milan and other events organized by them. Maulana Madani emphasized that the current situation in the country, and the cruel and unjust treatment being faced by minorities, especially Muslims, is no longer hidden from anyone.

But it is truly a matter of great regret that those who call themselves secular and claim to be well-wishers of Muslims—whose political success has also been influenced by the support of Muslims—are now engaging in politics not only against Muslims but also against all justice-loving people of the country. These are the very those on whose support the current central government stands. Yet, for political gains, they are supporting the government on every issue, including those that involve the destruction and devastation of Muslims’ religious, cultural traditions, their waqfs and heritage.

He further said that just as there is a well-planned conspiracy to corner Muslims, a vile campaign of religious insult is underway. The way disputes are being created over Muslims’ religious sites and places of worship, preventing Muslims from accessing them, and how riots are being instigated to take one-sided actions against Muslims — are these so-called secular leaders unaware of all this? Certainly not. In fact, we would say that what is happening is taking place with their silent consent and support.

Maulana Madani said that leaders like Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, and Chirag Paswan, in their pursuit of power, are not only siding with the communal forces against Muslims but are also supporting the destruction of the country’s Constitution and laws, pushing the nation toward ruin. He questioned, “What is the compulsion here? Do they not see the impending destruction of the country? And do they, like the communal forces, no longer see any importance in the Constitution and secularism?” If this is the case, then they should stop calling themselves secular.

Maulana Madani, without mincing words, stated that their deplorable attitude towards the Waqf Amendment Bill has exposed their so-called secular face. They have no regard for the country’s Constitution or secularism; their political interests are their priority. They have no sympathy for Muslims; they seek their votes, which help them attain power, and once in power, they push Muslims out of their priorities. Therefore, the time has come for us to express our displeasure by not participating in their programs as a symbolic protest.

Along with this, he appealed to other religious organizations, institutions, and individuals to also refrain from participating in their programs, even if it is just an Iftar party. He pointed out that across the country, communal forces have created an atmosphere of hatred, and there are well-planned conspiracies to drag Muslims into it. However, these so-called leaders have never made even a small statement in the media regarding this matter.

Maulana Madani said that we held the “Save Constitution of India” conferences in various places in an attempt to awaken their dormant conscience, but unfortunately, our efforts had no effect on them. Now, through their actions and behavior, they have proven that their political interests are far more important to them than the peace and unity of the country. He further stated that if they have no concern for our pain and suffering, then we, too, should have no connection with them.