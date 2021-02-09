Modi, Biden discuss strategic partnership and rule-based international order





WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President Joe Biden. Mr Modi conveyed best wishes to Mr Biden for his success. Both leaders discussed regional issues and the shared priorities.

Both also agreed to further the co-operation against climate change. In a tweet, Mr Modi said he and President Biden are committed to a rules-based international order. He said, both are looking forward to consolidating the strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.