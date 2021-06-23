Mission Youth in J&K initiates process to support more than 2500 students annually to prepare to compete at national level in various exams

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Mission Youth has initiated a process to support more than 2500 students every year undergoing competitive exam coaching to prepare them for competing at national level in various examinations.

The Mission Youth will also organise special coaching for NEET and JKPSC examinations.

Chief Executive Officer Mission Youth and Secretary to Government, Tribal Affairs Department, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary informed that under this initiative, deserving students will be provided scholarship assistance for competitive examinations coaching. This will include UPSC Civil Services Examination, J&K PSC Combined Services Competitive Examination, Judicial Service, Engineering Services and other All India level examinations.