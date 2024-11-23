The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

QAUMI AWAAZ

Minority Affairs Minister launches Haj Suvidha App 2.0

Nov 23, 2024

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju launches Haj Suvidha App 2.0

AMN

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju today launched the Haj Suvidha App 2.0 in New Delhi. Presiding over a conference of chairpersons of Haj Committees of states and union territories, the Minister said, every follower of Islam wish to go for the Haj Yatra at least once in their lifetime.

Mr Rijiju said, this time government has set a target to provide best facilities, services and experience to the Haj Pilgrims. He highlighted that last year, 4,500 Indian Muslim women went for Haj Yatra without Mehram.

Haj Suvidha App has been developed by BISAG-N under the able guidance of the Ministry for Minority Affairs, and will be a game changer in the pilgrimage experience. Leveraging digital and mobile technologies, the Haj Suvidha app will provide necessary information and direct access to important services like Training modules, Flight Details, Accommodation, Emergency Helpline, Health, etc. at the fingertips of the Pilgrims.The Pilgrims would be able to focus better on their spiritual journey and  forget about mundane tasks like travel, luggage, documents etc. The App offers solutions to common problems faced by the pilgrims during their journey and will be a boon especially to those performing Haj for the first time in their life. 

The Haj Suvidha App will further ensure better access to facilities by the pilgrims and better administrative coordination and control with prompt grievance redressal and emergency response.

Related Post

QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

SC seeks response from Gyanvapi Masjid Committee on ASI survey request for sealed area

Nov 23, 2024
QAUMI AWAAZ

Waqf committee draft report ready: Chairman Jagdambika Pal

Nov 22, 2024
Books QAUMI AWAAZ

Book: Decoding HATE in Indian Politics

Nov 18, 2024

You missed

CAMPUS

Democracy is not just a political framework but a part of our lifestyle, says Lok Sabha speaker at O.P. Jindal university

23 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
QAUMI AWAAZ

Minority Affairs Minister launches Haj Suvidha App 2.0

23 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

BJP-led alliance heads for landslide victory in Maharashtra; JMM led I.N.D.I.A Bloc set to retain power in Jharkhand

23 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump nominates Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary

23 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment