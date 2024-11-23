Minority Affairs Minister launches Haj Suvidha App 2.0

AMN

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju today launched the Haj Suvidha App 2.0 in New Delhi. Presiding over a conference of chairpersons of Haj Committees of states and union territories, the Minister said, every follower of Islam wish to go for the Haj Yatra at least once in their lifetime.

Mr Rijiju said, this time government has set a target to provide best facilities, services and experience to the Haj Pilgrims. He highlighted that last year, 4,500 Indian Muslim women went for Haj Yatra without Mehram.

Haj Suvidha App has been developed by BISAG-N under the able guidance of the Ministry for Minority Affairs, and will be a game changer in the pilgrimage experience. Leveraging digital and mobile technologies, the Haj Suvidha app will provide necessary information and direct access to important services like Training modules, Flight Details, Accommodation, Emergency Helpline, Health, etc. at the fingertips of the Pilgrims.The Pilgrims would be able to focus better on their spiritual journey and forget about mundane tasks like travel, luggage, documents etc. The App offers solutions to common problems faced by the pilgrims during their journey and will be a boon especially to those performing Haj for the first time in their life.

The Haj Suvidha App will further ensure better access to facilities by the pilgrims and better administrative coordination and control with prompt grievance redressal and emergency response.