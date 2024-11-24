S M Khan: Passing of an Extraordinary Bureaucrat, Educator, and Social Worker

Dr. M Rahmatullah

Shahzad Muhammad Khan popularly known as S M Khan was a personality whose passing away is in irreparable loss not only for his family but for every section of society. While the sorrow of an individual’s death usually remains confined to their family, some people’s passing causes a profound impact on society and the nation at large.

One such exceptional bureaucrat, educator, and social worker was Shahzad Mohammad Khan, known as SM Khan Sahab, who bid us farewell on November 17, 2024, at the age of 67. His death was mourned not only by his family, friends, and acquaintances but also by the President, Prime Minister, various Governors, Chief Ministers, senior bureaucrats, educators, religious leaders, and journalists. This wave of condolences reflects the vastness of his contributions and his legacy.

SM Khan Sahab’s Birth and Early Life

SM Khan Sahab was born on June 15, 1957, in the town of Khurja, located in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. He hailed from a respected land-owning family, where his father, Professor Mohammad Iqbal Khan, was not only an eminent educationist in the region but also a respected lawyer and the Dean of the Law Faculty at Chaudhary Charan Singh University. The atmosphere in the Khan family home was steeped in education, and it was due to his father’s contributions that S. M. Khan Sahab developed a deep passion for learning and education from an early age.

His educational journey was equally inspiring. He completed his schooling in Khurja and went on to pursue his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in law (LLB and LLM) from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). He was an exceptionally bright student, always at the top of his class, and as a result, he was awarded the Chancellor’s Gold Medal by the university. Later, he pursued a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Wales in the United Kingdom.

SM Khan Sahab’s Contribution to Government Service

S. M. Khan Sahab’s contribution to government service was highly remarkable. After passing the Civil Services Examination, he joined the Indian Information Service (IIS) in 1982. As an officer, wherever he served, he not only improved the image of his department with hard work, honesty, and dedication, but he also became a role model across the country.

S. M. Khan Sahib first gained recognition as the spokesperson for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), where he was responsible for briefing the media on several high-profile and significant cases. He handled media briefings for major cases such as the Indian Stock Market scam, the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, and the Bofors scam. During this period, he established a distinctive presence in the Indian media with his competence and integrity.

Role as Press Secretary to President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

S. M. Khan Sahab’s tenure as Press Secretary to Indian President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was highly successful and honorable. From 2002 to 2007, he not only managed Dr. Kalam’s personal and official affairs but also played a crucial role in conveying his actions and thoughts to the media, both domestically and internationally. I had the opportunity to meet S. M. Khan Sahib when I covered Dr. Kalam’s visit to Patna in 2004. He served as a bridge between the media and Dr. Kalam, ensuring smooth communication. His demeanor was always polite, gentle, and respectful, a trait that reflected both his personality and professional style.

One memorable incident during this time occurred at Dr. Kalam’s speech in Patna at Imarat-e-Shariya. Dr. Kalam delivered his speech in English, and there was no suitable person available to provide an accurate translation. S. M. Khan Sahib personally translated the speech into Urdu, with such precision and elegance that the next day’s Urdu newspapers prominently featured it.

Contributions to DD News and Reforms in Media

S. M. Khan Sahab served as the Director-General of DD News for several years, during which he implemented several important reforms. He recruited new journalists, introduced a variety of new programs to make the content more engaging, and transformed DD News from just a government channel into a major media institution capable of competing with private networks. Under his leadership, DD News saw a significant increase in both viewership and reputation, with many important programs making a notable impact. S. M. Khan Sahab always gave his staff complete freedom, which boosted their morale and created a positive work environment.

S. M. Khan Sahib’s Social and Educational Role

After retiring from government service, S. M. Khan Sahab made significant contributions to the field of education and media during his tenure at Jamia Hamdard University. He was instrumental in establishing the Media and Law Faculties, serving as the founding director and dean of both departments. Additionally, he was also the director of the Residential Coaching Academy, where he played a key role in preparing students for government jobs.

S. M. Khan Sahib was a long-time member of the AMU Court and Executive Committee. He was associated with numerous organizations, such as Jamia Millia Islamia and the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), in various capacities, contributing his expertise and vision.

One of the notable aspects of his life was his dedication to social service. As the Vice President of the India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC), he initiated coaching programs for Muslim students, in addition to organizing numerous cultural and educational events. Thanks to his efforts, the IICC hosted several important events at both the national and international levels. His popularity and contributions were evident when he won the second-highest number of votes in the IICC elections held in August this year, despite being too ill to personally seek votes. He was elected to the Board of Trustees. A prayer meeting for his soul’s peace will be held on November 25, 2024 (Monday) at the Islamic Centre.

S. M. Khan Sahib’s Personality and Work Style

S. M. Khan Sahib’s personality was reflected in his work style. He was not just an efficient officer but also a great mentor and colleague. His workplace was always filled with a positive, collaborative atmosphere. He formed personal bonds with every member of his team, giving them the freedom to work to the best of their abilities. This approach earned him respect and affection from the employees of DD News.

His kindness and sensitivity helped him build strong relationships with everyone around him. He was accessible to senior officials, colleagues, and media personnel, always ready to lend a helping hand. His life’s guiding principles were—”Integrity, Honesty, and Dedication.”

S. M. Khan Sahib’s Family and His Legacy

S. M. Khan Sahib’s family continues his work and ideals. He named his three sons after himself, keeping their close familial bond in mind. His sons—Shehwar Mohammad Khan, Shabaz Mohammad Khan, and Shahryar Mohammad Khan—are all highly educated and are excelling in their respective fields, much like their father.

His three sons are as capable and virtuous as their father. His eldest son Shehwar Mohammad Khan (S.M. Khan) serves as the Vice President at IndusInd Bank in Delhi. His second son Shabaz Mohammad Khan (S.M. Khan) is a business partner of the royal family in Abu Dhabi, while his youngest son Shahryar Mohammad Khan (S.M. Khan) decided to continue the family profession and is now a practicing lawyer at the Supreme Court.

The life of S. M. Khan Sahib is an inspiration. His contributions to not only the Indian government service but also the fields of education, social service, and media were of immense importance. He always worked to advance society and the nation. His passing marks the end of an era, but his life, thoughts, and deeds will continue to inspire us all. My prayers are for Allah to grant SM Khan Sahab the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdaus as a reward for his good deeds… Ameen.

