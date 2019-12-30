‘Minor’ Fire Breaks Out at PM Modi’s Residence; 9 Fire Tenders Rushed

WEB DESK

Nine fire tenders have been rushed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg after an alarm of blaze was raised on Monday evening. Officials said that no one was hurt in the incident.

According to initial information, a short circuit led to the fire. Giving out details of the fire incident, PMO India tweeted, “There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now.”