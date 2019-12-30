Army Chief Bipin Rawat Appointed India’s First Chief of Defence Staff

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Outgoing Army chief General Bipin Rawat has been appointed as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). CDS will act as the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters relating to tri-services.

“The government has decided to appoint General Bipin Rawat as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) with effect from 31.12.2019 and until further orders and extension in service of Rawat,” a Defence Ministry order reads.

Rawat was commissioned into the Army in December 1978 and is currently serving as Chief of Army Staff since January 1, 2017. The Army Chief is retiring on Tuesday after a three-year stint, following which Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane will take charge.

A key mandate of the CDS will be to facilitate restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/theatre commands.

Officials said bringing about ‘joint-ness’ in operation, logistics, transport, training, support services, communications, repairs and maintenance of the three services within three years will be another major mandate of the CDS.

The tri-service agencies, organisations and commands relating to cyber and space will be under the command of the CDS and he will also function as the Military Adviser to the Nuclear Command