5 political leaders released by J&K administration

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir Administration today released five mainstream politicians of different parties from preventive detention.

The released leaders include Ishfaq Jabbar (ex-MLA), Ghulam Nabi Bhat (ex-MLA) of National Conference and Zahoor Ahmad Mir (former Minister), Yasir Reshi (ex-MLA) and Bashir Ahmad Mir of Peoples Democratic Party.

These leaders were put in preventive detention on 5th of August after the Central Government brought a bill into the Parliament to nullify the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.