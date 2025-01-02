The Indian Awaaz

Ministry of Civil Aviation holds consultations to manage fog-related challenges

Jan 2, 2025

AMN

The Ministry of Civil Aviation held consultations with airlines, airport operators, and stakeholders over the past two months to improve preparedness for the fog season. The ministry stressed the importance of collaboration, including with security agencies, to manage fog-related challenges.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu emphasized streamlining the travel experience, reducing delays, and ensuring smoother journeys during weather disruptions. Key initiatives include transparent communication with passengers, instructing airlines to cancel flights if delayed by over three hours, and improving coordination through Operations Control Centers during adverse weather.

