FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Mar 2024 11:58:26      انڈین آواز

Minister Smriti Irani Launches Skill Development Program For Delhi’s Sikh Community

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani today launched a skill development, leadership, entrepreneurship promotion and education programme for the Sikh community in Delhi. This programme has been approved under the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan, PM VIKAS Scheme, through the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. It will target 10 thousand youth and women and provide modern skills training in employment-oriented job roles, promote Sikh artisans, foster women’s leadership and entrepreneurship, and education for school dropouts. The total expenditure on the programme shall be approximately 100 crore rupees. State-of-the-Art Gurmukhi Script learning centres in Khalsa College under the University of Delhi for providing basic knowledge of the language.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مسجد الحرام، مسجد نبویؐ میں نماز تراویح کا اجتماع

مکہ مکرمہ میں رمضان کی پہلی تراویح ادا کی گئی، مسجدالحرام می ...

روزے کے صحت پر مثبت اثرات ، طبی سائنس کی نظر میں

رمضان المبارک کا مہینہ صرف انسان کی روحانی پاکیزگی کاذریعہ ن ...

رمضان المبارک میں ملازمین کے ساتھ رعایت کیجئے

*مولانا سید عمران اختر عطاری مدنی حضورِ اکرم صلَّی اللہ عل ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart