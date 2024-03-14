Minister Smriti Irani Launches Skill Development Program For Delhi’s Sikh Community

AMN/ WEB DESK

Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani today launched a skill development, leadership, entrepreneurship promotion and education programme for the Sikh community in Delhi. This programme has been approved under the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan, PM VIKAS Scheme, through the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. It will target 10 thousand youth and women and provide modern skills training in employment-oriented job roles, promote Sikh artisans, foster women’s leadership and entrepreneurship, and education for school dropouts. The total expenditure on the programme shall be approximately 100 crore rupees. State-of-the-Art Gurmukhi Script learning centres in Khalsa College under the University of Delhi for providing basic knowledge of the language.