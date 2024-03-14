FreeCurrencyRates.com

ED Summons Abhishek Prasad, Former DSP, And Others In Illegal Mining Case

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Abhishek Prasad, Press Advisor to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, former Hatia DSP P K Mishra and Priti Kumar on the 18th, 19th and 20th  of March in connection with the illegal mining case. In another case, the Enforcement Directorate seized an unexplained cash amount of approximately 35 lakh rupees, digital devices, fake stamps of circle offices, banks and various incriminating documents in the form of handwritten receipts and diaries during a search operation launched on the 12th of March at 20 locations in Ranchi and Hazaribagh.

The raid conducted by the Central agency was related to former MLA Yogendra Sao, Amba Prasad, Barkakana Congress MLA and their other family members as well as associates under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 Act. The raids were conducted in connection with a case related to criminal activities such as extortion, collection of levies, illegal sand mining, and land grabbing, as mentioned in a press statement by the ED.

