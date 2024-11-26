Minister Releases Animal Husbandry Report on Occasion of National Milk Day 2024

AMN / PIB

Union Minister, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh released the annual publication of ‘Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2024’ of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying on the occasion of National Milk Day celebrated in New Delhi today.

Ministers of State, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & DairyingProf. S P SinghBaghel and Shri George Kurian along with Ms.AlkaUpadhyay, Secretary DAHD and other dignitaries also graced the occasion.

Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics (BAHS)- 2024, that was released today is a vital document that offers valuable insights into livestock and dairy sector trends. The BAHS – 2024 is based on the outcomes of the Integrated Sample Survey conducted for the period from 1st March 2023 to 29th February 2024. This survey, unique in the country, generates crucial data on the production estimates of Major Livestock Products (MLPs) such as Milk, Eggs, Meat, and Wool, which plays a pivotal role in policy formulation in the livestock sector. This publication includes state-wise estimation of production and per-capita availability of MLPs including insights into the estimated number of animals involved in milk production, poultry egg-laying birds, animals slaughtered, and sheep shorn. Further, it presents valuable data on veterinary hospitals, polyclinics, gaushalas, state farms, and other infrastructure details, along with the number of artificial inseminations performed, and a global perspective on the livestock sector.The details are as follows:

Milk, Egg, Meat and Wool Production 2023-24

‘Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics (BAHS)’ releases the estimation of production of Milk, Egg, Meat and wool in the country annually based on the results of Integrated Sample Survey (ISS) which is conducted across the country in three seasons i.e., Summer (March-June), Rainy (July-October) and Winter (November-February). The estimates of milk, egg, meat and wool for the year 2023-24 have been brought out and the outcomes of this survey are summarized below:

Milk Production:

As released in BAHS 2024, the total Milk production in the country is estimated as 239.30 million tonnes during 2023-24 registered a growth of 5.62% over the past 10 years which was 146.3 million tonnes in 2014-15. Further, the production has increased by 3.78% during 2023-24 over the estimates of 2022-23.

The top five milk producing States during 2023-24 was Uttar Pradesh with a share of 16.21 % of total milk production followed by Rajasthan (14.51 %), Madhya Pradesh (8.91 %), Gujarat (7.65 %), and Maharashtra (6.71 %). In terms of annual growth rate (AGR), the highest AGR recorded by West Bengal (9.76%) followed by Jharkhand (9.04%), Chhattisgarh (8.62%) and Assam (8.53%) over the previous year.

Egg Production:

The total Egg production in the country is estimated as 142.77 billion nos. during 2023-24 and registered a growth of 6.8% growth over the past 10 years as compared to the estimates of 78.48 billion numbers during 2014-15. Further, the production has increased annually by 3.18% during 2023-24 over 2022-23.

The major contribution in the total Egg production comes from Andhra Pradesh with a share of 17.85 % of total Egg production followed by Tamil Nadu (15.64 %), Telangana (12.88%), West Bengal (11.37%) and Karnataka (6.63 %). In terms of AGR, the highest growth rate was recorded by Ladakh (75.88%) and followed by Manipur (33.84%) and Uttar Pradesh (29.88%).

Meat Production:

The total Meat production in the country is estimated as 10.25 million tonnes during 2023-24 and registered a growth of 4.85 % over the past 10 years as compared to the estimates of 6.69 million tonnes in 2014-15. Further, the production was increased by 4.95 % in 2023-24 over 2022-23.

It is further stated that the Major contribution in the total meat production comes from West Bengal with 12.62 % share and followed by Uttar Pradesh (12.29%), Maharashtra (11.28 %), Telangana (10.85 %) and Andhra Pradesh (10.41 %). In terms of annual growth rate, the highest Annual Growth Rate (AGR) has recorded in Assam (17.93%) followed by Uttarakhand (15.63%) and Chhattisgarh 11.70(%).

Wool Production:

The total Wool production in the country is estimated as 33.69 million kg during 2023-24 registered a slight growth of 0.22% over last year. It was 36.76 million kg during 2019-20 and 33.61 million KG in previous year.

The Major contribution in the total Wool production comes from Rajasthan with a share of 47.53% followed by Jammu & Kashmir (23.06%), Gujarat (6.18%), Maharashtra (4.75%) and Himachal Pradesh (4.22%). In terms of annual growth rate, the highest AGR has recorded by Punjab (22.04%) followed by Tamil Nadu (17.19%) and Gujarat (3.20%).

World scenario:

India is leading in milk production globally whereas 2nd in Egg production.